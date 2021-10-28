GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after buying an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,547. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

