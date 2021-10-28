Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

GTY opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

