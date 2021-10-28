Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 316,388 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of TechnipFMC worth $33,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.