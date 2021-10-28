Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $33,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in MFA Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

