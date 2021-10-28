Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $34,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cimpress by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMPR opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million. Research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

