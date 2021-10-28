Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.67 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Banner worth $32,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.16. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

