Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $32,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

