Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,806 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,507,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $32,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OCDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

