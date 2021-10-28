GeoCoin (GEO) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $464.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00041561 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,974.19 or 0.99957033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00308912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

