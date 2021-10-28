Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.14.

THRM stock opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 64.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

