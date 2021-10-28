Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating meaningful growth driven by frequent product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. The firm’s Full Display Mirror (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to help the firm maintain top-line growth trajectory. Gentex’s Integrated Tool Module and HomeLink also offer significant growth opportunities. Thanks to the active rollout of new products and technology developments, Gentex envisions sales growth of 15-20% year over year in 2022. However, it has slashed its 2H’21 sales guidance amid dim in light vehicle production outlook and supply-chain constraints. Elevated commodity costs along with escalating freight and labor expenses will dent gross margins. Soaring operating costs and high capex also act as spoilers. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GNTX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

GNTX stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

