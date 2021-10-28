Genesis Shards (GS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $115,704.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00069637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00095421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,260.11 or 1.00500177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.49 or 0.06845170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

