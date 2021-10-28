General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. General Motors updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$6.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.70.6.70 EPS.

NYSE:GM opened at $54.62 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

