General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Dynamics stock opened at $205.79 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.