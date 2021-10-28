Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GEGYY stock remained flat at $$2.10 on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

