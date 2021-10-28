Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 237.6% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 245,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

