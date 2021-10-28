Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Trading Down 12.6%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)’s stock price was down 12.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GAMCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt raised Gamma Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

