Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Achieves $12.26 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $70,535.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00207464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00098881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

