Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

GLPEY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

