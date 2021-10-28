Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
GLPEY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
