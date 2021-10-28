FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

PVG stock opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.75. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$17.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

