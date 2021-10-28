FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

