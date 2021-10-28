FY2021 EPS Estimates for SSAB AB (publ) Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%.
OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.11.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.