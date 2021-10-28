FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

