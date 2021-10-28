FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $14.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

NYSE PXD opened at $188.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

