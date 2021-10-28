FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNTX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 299,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

