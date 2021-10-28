FY2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.