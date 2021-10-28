FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $165.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $175.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

