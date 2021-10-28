FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issued By B. Riley

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.