FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Issued By KeyCorp

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,846,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 111.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.