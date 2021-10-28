FY2021 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after buying an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in B2Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after buying an additional 439,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in B2Gold by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

