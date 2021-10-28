FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

REXR stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

