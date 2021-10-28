Fundamenta Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $364,087.63 and $473.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00069624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00070812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,738.88 or 1.00283470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.30 or 0.07019154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

