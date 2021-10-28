Function X Price Down 7.3% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $497.77 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.53 or 1.00001016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00587317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

