Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,965. Fujitsu has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.