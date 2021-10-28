Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,965. Fujitsu has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.