FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 1,703.2% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTPA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $17,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,320,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTPA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

