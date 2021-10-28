Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.29.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $117,975,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,924,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

