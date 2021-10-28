Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.86 ($82.18).

FME stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching €59.64 ($70.16). 672,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

