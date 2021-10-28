Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Up 655.6% in October

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 655.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLAC remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

