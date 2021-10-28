Franklin Resources Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HSBC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 114.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

