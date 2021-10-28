Franklin Resources Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $81,196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stamps.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stamps.com by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 62,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.54 and a 200-day moving average of $263.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $68,240.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $100,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,471 shares of company stock worth $12,983,929 over the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

