Franklin Resources Inc. Has $280,000 Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 83.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,945,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,439,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

