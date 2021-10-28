Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 980 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.