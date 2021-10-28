Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $89.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

