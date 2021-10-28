Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

FCPT traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 289,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,169. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

