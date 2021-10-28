Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,285 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 221,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.38% of Fossil Group worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $456,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,590 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $605.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.86. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $28.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

