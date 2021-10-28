Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,551,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

