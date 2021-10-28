Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOJCY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

