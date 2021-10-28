Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOJCY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

