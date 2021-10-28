Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, an increase of 13,228.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE FVIV opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVIV. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

