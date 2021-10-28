Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

FTV stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 2,152,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.