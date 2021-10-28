Fortis Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Fortis stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 12,133.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 357,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.